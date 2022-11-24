Kerala 30th television awards announced; No ‘deserving’ entries for best article, serial

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cultural department announced the 30th television awards on Thursday. Minister VN Vasavan said the 2021 awards jury could not select a best TV serial as no entries were qualified. it is for the second time that the Kerala State TV awards have not declared an award in the Best TV Serial category. Last year, the statement from the jury mentioning that there were no worthy serials to consider for the category made headlines. Besides, the best article also did not have deserving entries.

In the entertainment section, the popular comedy show, ‘Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri’ has bagged the ‘Best TV show’ award. Aneesh Ravi and Manju Pathrose starrer ‘Aliyan’s’ was declared as the Best Comedy Show, and actor Unni Rajan becomes the Best Comedian for his performance in ‘Marimayam’. Actor Irshad K bagged the Best Actor award and actor Manikandan Pattambi was declared the second-best actor. Interestingly, actress Katherin bagged the award for Best TV actress of the year. Notably, director KK Rajeev and actress Manju Pathrose received special mentions from the jury.

Read the complete list of winners here:-