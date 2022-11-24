Kerala 30th television awards announced; No ‘deserving’ entries for best article, serial

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cultural department announced the 30th television awards on Thursday. Minister VN Vasavan said the 2021 awards jury could not select a best TV serial as no entries were qualified. it is for the second time that the Kerala State TV awards have not declared an award in the Best TV Serial category. Last year, the statement from the jury mentioning that there were no worthy serials to consider for the category made headlines. Besides, the best article also did not have deserving entries.
In the entertainment section, the popular comedy show, ‘Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri’ has bagged the ‘Best TV show’ award. Aneesh Ravi and Manju Pathrose starrer ‘Aliyan’s’ was declared as the Best Comedy Show, and actor Unni Rajan becomes the Best Comedian for his performance in ‘Marimayam’. Actor Irshad K bagged the Best Actor award and actor Manikandan Pattambi was declared the second-best actor. Interestingly, actress Katherin bagged the award for Best TV actress of the year. Notably, director KK Rajeev and actress Manju Pathrose received special mentions from the jury.
Read the complete list of winners here:-
- Best Book on Television- K Rajendran
- Special Jury Mention – Article on Television: Shyamji
- Best Documentary (General) – Aksharam Pookkatha Kattucholakal; Director: Sofia Bind, Producer: Media One TV,
- Best Documentary (Science and Environment ) – Aanathozhar; Director: K Arunkumar, Producer: Asianet News,
- Best Documentary (Biography) – Thorakadhakalude Naanjinaadu; Director: Aneesh MG, Producer: Asianet News,
- Best Documentary (Women and Children) – Mulageethangal; Director: Sajeed Naduthody, Producer: Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), University of Calicut
- Best Educational Programme – Manjadi Urumbu, Kakka; Director: B S Ratheesh Producer: K Anwar Sadath, CEO Kite Victers
- Best Anchor (Educational Programme) – Amigo Brothers, Arooja M V
- Best Director (Documentary) – Alamy, Rafi Baker
- Best News Cameraman – Satram; Adivasikalude Duravastha, Krishnaprasad R P
- Best News Presenter – 24 Vartha, K R Gopikrishnan
- Best Compere/ Anchor – Swantham Jilla – Alappuzha, Arasiyal Galatta, Parvathy Kuriakose
- Best Commentator (Out of Vision) – Varthakal, Anuja Rajesh
- Best Anchor / Interviewer – Current Affairs – Manu S Pillai Enthu Cheythu, Jayamohan Nair
- Best Investigative Journalist Muhammed Aslam A
- Best TV Show (Current Affairs) – Fuel Gum – Asianet News
- Best Programme for Children- E-Cube Stories – Stage Fright; Director: Sreejith C S, Producer: K Anwar Sadath, CEO Kite Victers
- Special Mention – Educational Programme – Manjadi, Neha D Thampan
- Special Mention – Documentary (Science and Environment ) – Moonnam Valavu, R S Pradeep Kumar
- Best Tele Film (below 20 mins) – Pira, Director: Fazil Razak, Producer: Jisna Joseph, Screenplay: Fazil Razak
- Best Tele Film (above 20 mins) – Athiru
- Director and Producer- Fazil Razak, Screenplay : Vinayak S
- Best Storywriter – Kombal, Lakshmi Pushpa
- Best TV Show (Entertainment)- Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri, Producer : Mazhavil Manorama
- Best Comedy Programme- Aliyans; Director: Rajesh Thalachira, Producer: Ramji Krishnan
- Best Comedian – Marimayam – Unnirajan P
- Best Childrens’ Short Film – Mud Apples; Director: Akshay Keecheri, Producer: Kishan Mohan, Screenplay: Mahesh Alachery
- Best Director – Pira Fazil Razak
- Best Actor – Pira – Ishak K
- Second Best Actor – Vayanashala – Manikantan Pattambi
- Best Actress – Anna Kareena – Catherine
- Second Best Actress – Kombal- Jolly Chirayath
- Best Child Artiste – Athiru – Nanditha Das
- Best Cinematographer – Athiru – Mridul S
- Best Editor – Pawssible- Ramees M B
- Best Music Director – Pawssible- Mujeeb Majeed
- Best Sound Recordist – Athiru Vinayak S
- Best Art Director – Sanoop Eyyal
- Special Jury Mention – Direction – Anna Kareena- KK Rajeev
- Special Jury Mention – Acting – Aliyans- Manju Pathrose
