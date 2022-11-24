‘Love, Lizzo,’ Lizzo’s intimate documentary premieres on Thanksgiving

After her single ‘About Damn Time’ was hailed as one of the songs of the summer, Lizzo has big plans for the approaching holiday season. The Grammy and Emmy-winning performer’s personal documentary ‘Love, Lizzo’ made its HBO Max debut during the Thanksgiving holiday with a ‘Live Concert’ special.

Her HBO Max documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo,’ is a personal account of the recording of the song and all the events in her personal and professional life.

Speaking about the documentary, Lizzo said, ‘There’s never a right time to start documenting and telling your story. And if I had waited to film this, then I wouldn’t have captured Coachella and the VMAs and ‘Truth Hurts’ going number one, my life during the pandemic and the Grammys, and my arena tour now. I wouldn’t have gotten all of this footage that I think is just so important to my career.’

The documentary followed the singer in 2019 and recorded everything that occurred over the previous three years as she rapidly rose to fame. Additionally, it contains never-before-seen movies from Lizzo’s youth, some of which she herself was unaware of.

Directed by Doug Pray, the documentary aims to capture Lizzo’s life – from her family life to that of the life after fame.