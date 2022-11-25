Air India announces 6 new international flight services

Mumbai: The flag carrier of the country, Air India announced new international flight services. The air carrier will operate new flights connecting Mumbai with New York, Paris, and Frankfurt. It will also resume non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Copenhagen, Milan, and Vienna.

The Mumbai-New York flight service will begin from February 14, 2023. Air India will deploy its B777-200LR aircraft for the daily service. At present, Air India operates daily service from Delhi to New York and 4 weekly flights to Newark Liberty airport. This takes Air India’s India-US frequency to 47 non-stop flights per week.

The air carrier will add 4 weekly flights on the Delhi-Milan route from February 1, 2023, and thrice-weekly flights on each of Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen, commencing from February 18 and March 1, 2023 respectively. All these flights will be operated by Air India’s B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 18 Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats. Thus, the air carrier’s service to Europe will surge to 79 weekly non-stop flights – 48 to the United Kingdom and 31 to Continental Europe.