Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison on several charges including rape

Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop sensation and a former member of the well-known K-pop group EXO, is given a 13-year prison term for a variety of offences, including rape. Several reports claim that the Chaoyang District Court in Beijing sentenced Wu to 11 years and 6 months in prison for a 2020 rape case and 1 year and 10 months for ‘gathering a mob to indulge in sexual promiscuity’ in a 2018 incident, during which he allegedly raped two drunk women.

The court further stated that the three more rape victims were inebriated at the time of the crime and were unable to resist because of it. A combined 13-year sentence has been agreed on and Wu would be immediately deported back to Canada after serving his prison time.

‘According to the facts … the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the crime, the court made the above judgment,’ the Beijing court said in an online statement.

According to the same statement, a Canadian official attended court to witness the sentencing.

The 32-year-old’s trial has been kept secret and is off-limits to the general public in order to safeguard the privacy of the victims. The police launched an inquiry after receiving reports that the pop star ‘repeatedly lured young ladies’ online, leading to his detention in August of last year.