Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 240 per 8 gram yesterday. Sovereign gold price witnessed loss for five days a row in this week. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading today at Rs 38,840 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,753.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,753.30. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3% to $21.45, platinum fell 0.1% to $986.78, while palladium remained firm at $1,881.97.