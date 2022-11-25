Eco-anxiety: Climate change creates environmental impacts and affects people psychologically as well

Since many years ago, climate change has been a significant source of worry. In addition to having an adverse effect on the environment and endangering human wellbeing, it has psychological effects also.

The undeniable relationship between climate change and human emotions has emerged at a time when activists are pushing for powerful initiatives to be adopted by global leaders. Eco-anxiety is the term used to describe the concept of fearing environmental harm or an ecological catastrophe.

What is Eco-Anxiety?

Eco-anxiety, often known as climate anxiety, is the psychological effect of climate change on some people. Even though psychological problems are not considered diseases, there is increased concern for those who are suffering from them.

According to the American Psychology Association (APA), ‘The chronic fear of environmental cataclysm that comes from observing the seemingly irrevocable impact of climate change and the associated concern for one’s future and that of next generations is called eco-anxiety.’

As per Medical News Today, anxiety about environmental issues can occasionally result from knowledge of a rising danger of extreme weather occurrences, loss of employment or housing, worries for future generations and feelings of helplessness.

Is Eco-Anxiety a mental illness?

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders does not presently include eco-anxiety as a mental disorder. This indicates that it is not an illness that can be diagnosed by medical professionals.

Mental health experts, however, consider it rational and use this term within the field of eco-psychology, which is a branch that deals with people’s psychological relationships with the rest of nature and how it impacts their identity, well-being and health.