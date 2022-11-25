Korean war drama ‘Devotion’ starring Joe Jonas and Glenn Powell gets new release date in India

The aerial combat epic movie ‘Devotion’ won’t be available in theatres for another week, which will be disappointing to Joe Jonas and Glenn Powell’s Indian fans. Due to unknown reasons, the movie’s Indian release date was moved from November 25 to December 2.

Jonathan Majors and pop sensation Joe Jonas both make their acting debuts in the film. The movie recounts the remarkable camaraderie between US naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War and is based on the best-selling book by Adam Makos.

Jonathan Majors portrays Jesse Brown, the first black aviator in US Navy history and Glen Powell portrays Tom Hunder, a fellow countryman and close friend of Jesse’s. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas will be seen as Marty Goode in the film based on real events.

J. D. Dillard is the director and Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart wrote the screenplay. Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill funded the movie’s production.

On September 12, the film had its world premiere at the Ontario Place Cinesphere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was made available on November 23 in the US.