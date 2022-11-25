This habit of women will affect sex life

A study carried out by researchers found that cycling may affect sexual life.

According to the study, 54% of female cyclists reported sexual issues, including loss of desire, lower satisfaction and difficulty reaching orgasm. Doctors think sitting in the saddle blocks blood flow to vital organs and traps key nerves. Experts also found that women who used wider saddles had lesser problems.

A study by scientists at Yale University School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, found that cycling more than 100 miles a week can cause significant reduction in genital sensation.