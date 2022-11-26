Delhi court sentences Aaftab to 14 days in judicial custody for the Mehrauli murder.

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was given 14 days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

He was transported from the Ambedkar hospital, where he had been sent for a checkup, to the Saket court by video conference. He’ll be taken to Tihar prison.

More information is awaited.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Sagar Preet Hooda, has started the legal process for the accused’s production for additional consideration in the polygraph test.

According to insiders, Poonawalla’s narcotics test will most likely happen on Monday.

On Friday, his polygraph test was also not completed.

Prior to falling completely silent, Poonawalla had admitted to the court during the most recent hearing on November 22 that Walkar had provoked him.

The judge then asked if he had encountered any mistreatment or difficulties while being questioned.

‘Aaftab had informed the court that while he was cooperating, he couldn’t remember everything at once and would provide updates as they were available. He further admitted to hitting the judge after being provoked’ Avinash Kumar, his attorney, had stated.