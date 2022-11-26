FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia beat Tunisia

Doha: Australia defeated Tunisia by ‘1-0’ in Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah, Doha in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the victory goal for Australia in the 23rd minute of the game.

After this victory Australia has secured 3 points. This match was second for both the teams. Australia lost to France in their first match by ‘4-1’. Tunisia played a goalless draw with Denmark and has 1 point.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

This was also Australia’s second game against an African opponent in FIFA World Cup. The first being its 1-1 draw with Ghana in 2010. Australia has kept only one clean sheet in 17 World Cup games. Tunisia’s 0-0 draw against Denmark in its group opener was its second clean sheet in the World Cup. The first was back in 1978 against Germany.

Tunisia and Australia have faced each other only twice. While Tunisia lost the first match, played in 1997 by a margin of 0-3, they earned a 2-0 win in the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2005.