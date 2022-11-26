FIFA World Cup 2022: France to lock horns with Denmark today

Doha: France and Denmark will have their second match in Group D in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974, Doha in Qatar at 9.30 pm (IST). In the first match, France defeated Australia by ‘4-1’. Denmark played out a goalless draw with Tunisia. France has 3 points and Denmark has only 1 point.

A victory in this match will ensure France a place in the knockout stage of the event. Denmark, on the other hand, will have to win this match. If they ended in a draw then it will be difficult for the Danish team to enter the next round.

France and Denmark have faced each other in 16 International matches. France won 8 matches and Denmark won 6. 2 matches ended in a draw. In FIFA World Cup, France and Denmark had faced each other 2 times. France had won both the matches.

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard