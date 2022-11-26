Movie review: ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ an entertaining, wickedly funny slasher thriller

‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,’ directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, is one of the most entertaining and rewarding slasher films you will witness this year.

The movie is reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s well-known mystery novel ‘And Then There Were None’ in that it isolates a group of people, in this case young adults from the 21st century, in a single place.

In the movie, a cyclone knocks out the electricity and all cellular and landline connectivity at the affluent kid’s holiday home (Pete Davidson’s David). Oh, and a killer, with a predilection for using shiny sharp weapons, is on the loose.

The movie portrays the fears associated with modern technology that millennials and following generations have through its structure.

The plot was written by Kristen Roupenian, while Sarah DeLappe is credited with writing the screenplay. The script frequently brings up issues of privilege and the fake progressivism of white liberals.

However, the movie never becomes overly serious and these themes actually mesh well with the humour. The fans of gore will not be disappointed, though it is not gratuitous.

The first movie on your watch list should be the delightfully humorous slasher horror ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’