Qatar is out of the World Cup after a tie between the Netherlands and Ecuador.

After Group A opponents the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 on Friday, Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

The Netherlands and Ecuador each have four points, while Senegal has three. Qatar is now without a point after losing their first game 2-0 to Ecuador and then 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. Whatever happens in their final encounter against the Dutch on Tuesday, they will not qualify.

Disappointed Qatar fans chastised their team after they were ousted from the World Cup for the second time in a row on Friday, when Ecuador drew with the Netherlands.

Qatar lost their first game of the tournament 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday, and despite an improved effort on Friday, they were still defeated 3-1 by Senegal, leaving them needing a miracle to go to the round of 16.