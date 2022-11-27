FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica beat Japan

Doha: Costa Rica defeated Japan by ‘1-0’ in a Group E match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan in Doha, Qatar. Keysher Fuller Spence scored the victory goal for Costa Rica in the 81st minute of the game.

Japan has defeated former world champions, Germany by ‘2-1’ in their opening match. Costa Rica suffered a heavy defeat against Spain by ‘7-0’. After this victory both the teams have 3 points from 2 matches.

Both the teams had earlier faced 5 times in international football matches. All these matches were non-competitive matches. Japan had won 4 matches, including a 3-0 victory in September 2018. 1 match ended in a draw.