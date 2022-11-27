Producer Kathleen Kennedy reveals why ‘Indiana Jones 4’ proved underwhelming

‘Indiana Jones’ is one of the most celebrated film franchises of all time. Steven Spielberg’s four films all garnered favourable reviews and were commercial successes.

Despite the fact that the majority of reviews for the most recent movie, ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,’ were positive, it did cause some controversy among critics. However, the response to the movie was lukewarm in compared to the rave accolades the preceding three movies had got.

Producer and president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy has spoken about the film’s comparatively mellow critical response. While speaking to Empire magazine, she said, ‘You never set out to do anything except make a great movie. And sometimes you hit that perfectly, and sometimes you don’t. In the case of ‘Indy 4’, I don’t think there’s any specific thing that any of us looked back on, except that we may not have had as strong a story as we wanted.’

With Steven Spielberg’s megahit ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ released in 1981, the Indiana Jones film series got its start. With ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,’ he followed it up.

On a total $279 million budget, the movies have made approximately $2 billion at the box office globally.

James Mangold, known for critically praised films including the superhero feature ‘Logan’ and the sports drama ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ is directing the picture. The script was written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

The release of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ is scheduled for June 30, 2023.