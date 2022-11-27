Solar scam: CBI clean chit for MP Adoor Prakash in sexual assault case

Pathanamthitta: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit, and told the trial court that there is no evidence to substantiate the complaint of sexual assault levelled against Attingal MP Adoor Prakash by the accused in the 2013 solar panel scam case. The CBI has submitted a report in this regard to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram.

A year ago, CBI filed an FIR against five Congress leaders- former chief minister Oomen Chandy MPs KC Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and MLA AP Anil Kumar, based on the statement filed by the complainant. The complaint was filed in 2018 with the Kerala Police. Based on the request of the complainant, the government handed over the case to the central agency. In August this year, the central agency had come to the same conclusion as it conducted a probe against Hibi Eden, MP.

The woman complainant had accused a few Congress leaders of sexually exploiting her a decade ago. Other Congress leaders facing the probe include former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The CBI took over the investigation into the separate cases of sexual abuse in August 2021. The cases against six leaders were registered over the past several years and investigated earlier by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police.

The woman had complained that she was exploited sexually by them in 2012. She is an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam that shook the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front government nearly a decade ago. The CPM-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the abuse cases last year, just ahead of the state polls.