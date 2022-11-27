UN experts believe Taliban’s treatment of women may be crime against humanity.

According to a group of U.N. experts, the Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks, gyms, and educational institutions, may constitute a crime against humanity. On Friday, analysts stated.

The UN’s evaluator, Richard Bennett, a special rapporteur on Afghanistan, and nine other U.N. experts revealed that Afghanistan’s treatment of women and girls may qualify as ‘gender persecution’ under the Rome Statute.

Speaking in response to the report, Abdul Qahar Balkhi of the Taliban’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said: ‘The current collective punishment of innocent Afghans by the U.N. sanctions system all in the name of women’s rights and equality amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.’

The U.N. In a statement, experts referred to the confinement of women to their houses as ‘tantamount to jail,’ adding that it was likely to result in higher rates of domestic abuse and mental health issues. The experts referred to activist Zarifa Yaqobi’s and her four male coworkers’ detention this month.

According to the experts, they are still being held.

In August 2021, the Taliban overthrew a government that was supported by the West. According to their view of Islamic law, they claim to respect women’s rights.