A man in custody in Bengaluru who killed his 2-year-old daughter

A Bengaluru techie killed his two-year-old daughter and said he didn’t have the money to feed her. After killing his daughter, a Gujarati man called Rahul Parmar, 45, allegedly made an attempt on his life.

On Saturday night, the child’s body was discovered in the lake near the village of Kendatti in the Kolar Taluk. The cops also said that they discovered a blue automobile on the lake’s bank.

After launching their inquiry, the police apprehended Rahul. During interrogation, he admitted that, prior to killing her, he had played with her daughter, spent time with her, and given her a hug in the car.

He stated he was unable to afford to buy her food.

On November 15, when the accused and his daughter went missing, the police first became aware of the situation. Rahul’s wife filed a missing person’s report, which started the investigation.

The sources claim that Parmar lost money operating his Bitcoin company and has been jobless for the past six months.

Rahul had previously reported the theft of gold jewellery from his home to the Bengaluru police station. He once visited the police station to ask questions.

When the police looked after the complaint, they discovered that Rahul had actually taken the jewels out of the house and pledged them.

He had been summoned to the police station after receiving a warning from the police about filing a false report.

Rahul may have acted in some way out of dread of the repercussions of making up a false police report, according to police speculation.