FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face Switzerland today

Doha: In football, Brazil and Switzerland will have their second match in Group G of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974, Doha in Qatar at 9.30 pm (IST). Both the teams have 3 points each as they won their first matches in the tournament. Brazil defeated Serbia by ‘ 2-0’ and Switzerland beat Cameroon by ‘1-0’.

This will be the 10th meeting between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil won 3, Switzerland 2 and 4 ended in a draw. Brazil scored 11 times against the Swiss’ 9.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 214 trains today: Full list

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Raphinha, L Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo