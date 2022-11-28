FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea to clash with Ghana today

Doha: South Korea and Ghana will have their second match in Group H of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan, Qatar at 6.30 pm (IST). Ghana lost to Portugal in their first meeting by ‘ 2-3’. South Korea, on settled for a goalless draw with Uruguay.

Korea and Ghana had faced each other 9 times earlier. Both the teams won 4 matches each and 1 match ended in a draw. Ghana defeated the Korean team by ‘4-0’ in their previous friendly match in 2014.

South Korea predicted Starting Line-up: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, Woo-Young Jung, In-Beom Hwang, Sang-Ho Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Ui-Jo Hwang

Ghana Predicted Starting Line-up: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew