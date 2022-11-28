Interstate drug smuggler detained by Mandsaur police, 65 kg of opium worth Rs. 6.5 crore seized

Mandsaur police made a significant effort to combat the interstate drug cartel by arresting an interstate drug smuggler and seizing 65 kg of opium worth Rs 6.5 crores. This is the largest anti-opium smuggler action the Mandsaur Police has taken to date.

Mandsaur SP Anurag Sujania said that, the police learned through an informant that a 10 wheeler truck carrying bamboo, registration number RJ43GA5582, was approaching Mandsaur. The truck driver is a vicious smuggler from Jodhpur who travels along various routes from the North East, about 3000 kilometres from many states, carrying large amounts of illegal opium by making space in the truck’s cabin.

The police learned that he had been dealing drugs for many years, but they have been unable to detain him as of yet. After receiving the information, the police blocked off the Mhow-Neemuch highway’s block numbered 10. The police team attempted to stop the truck when they saw it approaching. The smuggler attempted to flee, but was stopped along with the truck by the tight blockade. The police thoroughly searched his truck.

After that, they found 13 packages totaling 65 kg of illegal opium that had been taped together inside the cabin behind the driver’s seat. These packages were duly taken from the accused Shravan Kumar, a resident of the Jodhpur district, and placed in evidence. Accused was taken into custody.

During questioning by the police, Shravan Kumar admitted that for a number of years, he had been engaging in the illegal sale of opium in large quantities from the North East to Rajasthan.

Shravan Kumar also owned the truck that was being used to transport opium. The alleged opium was going to be transported to Jodhpur from Imphal, Manipur. The accused had previously used various schemes to bring opium from the North East.