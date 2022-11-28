Mehbooba Mufti urged to leave Kashmir’s Government quarters

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been given notice to leave the government apartment she is currently occupying in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, according to officials.

She was given a 24-hour notice to leave Housing Colony Khanabal’s quarter number 7 after receiving the notice on Saturday.

The notice from Deputy Commissioner Anantnag stated, ‘You are requested to evict the quarter under reference within 24 hours, failing which action warranted under law shall be taken against you.’

On October 20, Ms. Mufti confirmed receiving a notice to leave her Fairview home, which served as her official government residence in Srinagar.

According to the sources, Ms. Mufti has been offered a different bungalow in Srinagar.All former chief ministers no longer received the guaranteed lifetime benefits after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory in 2019.

Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad, two former chief ministers, gave up their official residences in 2020.

She was residing in the residence because Ms. Mufti’s late father, late Muhammad Sayeed, was also a former chief minister. Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were not required to leave their official residences when their terms ended or were removed from office, in contrast to chief ministers of other states.

Fairview Bungalow on Gupkar Road, where she previously resided, was formerly known as PAPA-II, an interrogation center that also served as an official guest house until 1989. After the Border Security Force took control of it in 1990, it was given that name.