Over family dispute, retired soldier shoots man with licenced gun

In response to a family dispute, a retired soldier shot a man on Sunday in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh’s Kalu Kuwan area with his legally owned gun.

The man was shot in the shoulder, and as a result, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is now receiving treatment.

The man is reportedly in critical condition. According to doctor Vineet Sachan, the man has been directed to a medical school. Senior police officers have arrived and are investigating the situation.

According to the DSP, ‘It was reported that a retired soldier had shot a man in the Kalu Kuan area of the city police station. On reaching the spot, it was found that the retired soldier had opened fire due to family discord in the neighborhood. The injured youth has been admitted to the hospital, the soldier has been arrested with a licensed gun. Further legal action is being taken by registering a case.’