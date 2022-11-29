A startling photo depicts migrants sailing from Nigeria to Europe on a ship’s rudder.

After 11 days at sea, the Spanish coastguard was able to save three men. The enormous ship’s stowaways left Lagos, Nigeria, and made their way to the Canary Islands. The guys were taken to an island hospital for treatment after exhibiting signs of dehydration and hypothermia.

Salvamento Maritimo shared the image on Twitter on Monday. The caption was translated into English as follows: ‘Three stowaways discovered on the rudder blade of the ship Althini II, anchored in the docks of the port of Las Palmas and departing from Nigeria, were saved this afternoon by the Salvamar Nunki. They were moved to the port where they are now receiving medical attention.’

After an 11-day cruise from Lagos, Nigeria, The Guardian reports that the Maltese-flagged Alithini II arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday afternoon.

According to Al Jazeera, the three migrants were hanging from the metal rudder while their feet were only a few feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

The website also stated that since late 2001, when checks on the Mediterranean route were strengthened, the number of dangerous crossings to the Canaries from north Africa has climbed considerably.