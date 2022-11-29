Jewellery shop in Patna looted by six, steal ornaments worth more than Rs 5 lakh

From a jewellery store in Patna, six criminals stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. At gunpoint, the criminals ran from the scene after looting the store in the Phulwari Sharif area.

When the police arrived, Shyam Babu Shah, the owner of Radheshyam Jewelers, reported that some thieves had broken into the business and taken money and jewellery while holding them at gunpoint.

To identify and apprehend the convicts, the police have opened an investigation.

But this is not the first robbery that has been reported in the area. Three robberies have occurred in the Phulwari Sharif region over the past few weeks.

People are upset with the police because they have failed to crack any of the cases.

Monika, a relative of the shop owner, commented on the most recent robbery by claiming that the local police force is ineffective.

She claimed that some thieves recently looted a nearby store, and the police have been unable to find them.

On the Janipur-Patna road, numerous Phulwari Sharif locals protested against the police force.