Kerala Woman Gang-Raped in Karnataka: 3 booked

A bike taxi driver and a friend are accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old woman from Kerala in Bengaluru.

The incident happened on Friday, the police reported.

The 22-year-old rape survivor said in her complaint that on Friday she was at a friend’s house before calling a bike taxi to go see another friend at approximately midnight. The woman rented a bike on the ride-sharing app ‘Rapido’ while she was unconscious, the police claim. The woman was driven to her destination but was unable to dismount the bike due to her condition.

The driver took advantage of the circumstance and brought the woman to his home, where another woman was already there. A little while later, the driver’s friend joined the two of them. The complaint of the rape victim claims that she was raped by both men alternately.

When the woman awoke the following morning, she was in excruciating pain. She left the house of the defendant and went to St. John’s Hospital, where the medical staff examined her and called the police.

The woman from West Bengal and the two accused, who are both from Bengaluru, were detained on the basis of the complaint.