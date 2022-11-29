Study says Covid blood-thinner drug does not work, causes side effects

A study has revealed that a blood-thinning medication that is frequently given to Covid patients who have been released from the hospital is ineffective and has harmful side effects.

According to reports, Apixaban, the medicine in question, can lead to serious bleeding. The anticoagulant is frequently described as ‘the patients’ life saver.’

However, Heal Covid trial, UK government funded initiative has found that this may not be the case.

According to Professor Charlotte Summers, the trial’s chief investigator, ‘these initial results from Heal-Covid show us that a blood-thinning drug, commonly thought to be a useful intervention in the post-hospital phase, is actually ineffective at stopping people from dying or being readmitted to hospital.’ The Guardian used her as a source.

Experts from Addenbrooke’s and Cambridge University managed the trial. The medication was administered to 402 subjects. Many of them had to stop taking the medication after experiencing serious bleeding.

Additionally, the study discovered that giving Apixaban did not significantly reduce the likelihood of recovering individuals being admitted to a hospital.