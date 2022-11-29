UAE National Day: UAE police issues new traffic rules

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued an advisory for drivers that must be followed today. The authority issued rules to be followed during the 51st National Day celebrations.

Dubai police updated that residents can decorate their cars but must ensure it does not pose a threat to themselves or other road users. Motorists must not modify the colours of vehicle and vehicles must not be overloaded. Writing offensive phrases or placing inappropriate stickers on vehicles is prohibited.

Dubai police said that using spray of all types by motorists, passengers or pedestrians is prohibited. Front and back licence plates of vehicles must not be obscured or covered.

Reckless driving, stunts and rallies are completely prohibited. It is illegal to cover the side window, front or real windshields of the vehicle with stickers or a front sunshade.