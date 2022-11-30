Bengaluru school bus driver arrested for raping woman

On Tuesday, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school bus driver in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Chandra Layout area. The accused in the case has been arrested by police.

According to the police, the woman reported that a Shivakumar, a school bus driver, had sexually assaulted her. The woman complained that while she was waiting for a bus at Nayandahalli junction on a Tuesday night, the bus driver suddenly stopped. According to the complaint, when the woman got on the bus, it was all but empty aside from her and the driver.

The woman alleged that the driver sexually assaulted her at the Nagarabhavi service road, which is close to the Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Temple in Kailasagiri. The woman then told her son about the incident and used her phone to take a photo of the bus.

The woman’s son allegedly tracked down the accused and got into a fight with him, according to the police. The Chandra Layout Police station received a report of the incident.

The police learned about the alleged rape after conducting additional inquiries, and an FIR was filed as a result of the woman’s complaint. The accused in the case has been arrested by police.