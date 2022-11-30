Death of Malabar Cements Ex- Company Secretary Saseendran, sons: Kerala HC orders re-investigation

Kochi: The Kerala High Court ordered a re-investigation on Wednesday, over the case in which the former Company Secretary of Malabar Cements, Saseendran and his two sons died. The court asked CBI to complete the investigation within four months. It also directed that every suspicious situation, including the possibility of murder, should be examined in detail.

Earlier the Sessions Court had rejected the petition filed by Saseendran’s brother Sanal Kumar seeking re-investigation. The High Court ordered a re-investigation considering the appeal filed against it. Saseendran (46) and his children Vivek (10) and Vyas (8) were found hanging at their house at Kanjikode in Palakkad district at 2 am on January 2, 2011. After the state police probe, the High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

Malabar Cements contractor VM Radhakrishan was arrested by the CBI on March 19, 2013, and was charged with abetment to suicide. Saseendran had testified against Radhakrishnan in the Malabar Cements cases. The CBI had found that the suicide was caused by the stress Saseendran had faced.

The CBI court returned the charge sheet twice and accepted an amended one on September 2, 2014. Brother Sanal Kumar approached the High Court in January 2015 seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious deaths and also demanding that the CBI should probe Malabar Cements corruption cases.