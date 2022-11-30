Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away from a heart attack. He was 64.

The only people Kirloskar leaves behind are his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.

Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, died on November 29, 2022, the automaker said in an official statement.

‘At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,’ the statement added.

Around noon on Wednesday, the funeral arrangements will be made at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru.

On November 25, Kirloskar was present at the Toyota Innova Hycross unveiling in Mumbai.