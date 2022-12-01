Anti-drone guns to be deployed at VIP election rallies .

For the protection of VIPs at election rallies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, anti-drone weapons have been used.

A drone was shot down on Thursday after it was discovered during Gujarat’s Bavla rally, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking.

During public rallies attended by VIPs such as the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Defense Minister, the CM of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other NSG protectees who were in the area during the election, anti-drone guns will be deployed, informed a senior officer of the National Security Guards (NSG).

He claimed that the last time anti-drone weapons were utilised, they proved to be quite effective in defending VIPs from any aerial attack during the UP elections.

A trained crew of NSG deployed on roofs and kept surveillance on any aerial object on the property during public meetings and demonstrations attended by VIPs. In the event of such an attempt, the anti-drone gun jams the drone’s communications and shoots it to the ground.

However, district administrations have previously issued rules about drone limits during VIP public events, claiming security concerns.

After a drone was seen and shot down during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event on Thursday, Ahmedabad rural police filed a FIR against three private drone flyers.