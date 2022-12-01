Rajeshwari Gayakwad, an Indian women cricketer, got into a fight at a supermarket.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, a member of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, got into a fight while shopping for some cosmetics in a store in Vijaypura. After a dispute with the personnel, Gayakwad departed the store. A few individuals connected to the cricketer stormed the store and assaulted the employees.

The grocery employees were initially intended to share the CCTV footage and report the incident to the police. However, there was no need for either party to report the other to the police because the disagreement was resolved amicably. Anand Kumar from Vijaypura stated that no complaints have been filed as of yet.

On January 19, 2014, Gayakwad, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, made her international cricket debut during an ODI against Sri Lanka. Gayakwad was a member of the Indian side that advanced to the Women’s Cricket World Cup final before falling to England by a score of nine runs. She compiled the best bowling statistics for India in the annals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup during that same World Cup competition.