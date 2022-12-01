US Hopes To Keep Cooperating With Pakistan, Says White House

The White House announced on Wednesday that the US was eager to continue working with Pakistan as a new general assumed leadership of the army command in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Army’s command was formally transferred to Lt. Gen. Asim Munir on Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference that ‘the United States values our long-standing collaboration with Pakistan and has always considered a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as being essential to US interests.’

In answer to a query regarding the changing of the guard in Islamabad, the press secretary stated, ‘We look forward to continuing to cooperate with Pakistan to achieve stability, prosperity for the people of Pakistan and the region.’