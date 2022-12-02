First trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is out

The first trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is here.

The movie contains numerous ‘lasts.’ For instance, Harrison Ford, the series’ star, will no longer play Indy, one of cinema’s most recognisable characters, in this episode. Additionally, this is the final movie that the late composer John Williams would score. This is the series’ final game. It will require some type of makeover going forward. At least in the movie, Indy as we knew him will pass away or retire.

Many feared how the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie will work, considering Ford is an octogenarian actor and the role of Indy always requires energy and vigour of a much younger man. But looking at the trailer will calm those fears.

Using stunt man and CGI work, our professor of archaeology and adventurer, appears as fit for the job as possible for an old man.

The picture, which is directed by James Mangold, who is known for critically lauded works like the superhero blockbuster ‘Logan’ and the sports drama ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ plays out like a true-to-life vintage ‘Indiana Jones’ movie with a dash of contemporary action and visual effects.

Along with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Mangold also co-wrote the script.

In the movie, John Rhys-Davies plays Sallah once more. With this movie, the franchise welcomes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.