Harpreet Singh, accused in Ludhiana court blast, nabbed by NIA at Delhi airport

The primary suspect in the December 23, 2021 bombing of the Ludhiana court has been detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Harpreet Singh, the suspect in the Ludhiana Court explosion, was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Malaysia, a resident of the Amritsar district of Punjab, was detained upon his arrival at the Delhi airport from Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia.

In 2021, a bombing at the Ludhiana Court resulted in his arrest. The explosion left one person dead and six others hurt.

The case was re-registered by the NIA in January 2022 after being initially registered at PS Division-5, District Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab.

Investigations established that Lakhbir Singh Rode, the self-styled ISYF Chief based in Pakistan, and Harpreet Singh were both involved in the Ludhiana Court blast plot. He coordinated the shipment of the specially made IED that had been sent from Pakistan to his associates in India in accordance with Rode’s instructions, and that had been used in the explosion at the Ludhiana Court Complex.

The accused who was arrested was also involved in and wanted in a number of other cases, including the smuggling of explosives, weapons, and drugs.

Prior to that, the NIA had established a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for Harpreet Singh, in relation to whom an NBW had been issued by the special NIA court and a LOC had been opened.