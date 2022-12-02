Marvel Studios TV series actor Mohan Kapur gets accused of sexually harassing a minor girl

Mohan Kapur, an actor who played Iman Vellani in the Marvel Studios television series ‘Ms. Marvel,’ has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl by sending her obscene pictures of himself.

In a series of tweets, the accuser detailed her claimed encounter. Yusuf Khan, the superhero’s father, was portrayed by the actor in the television series. She claimed that through Kapur’s spouse, an actress in a serial, they had a cordial, parent-child-like connection when she was barely 14 years old.

‘I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But Mohan Kapur took advantage of me,’ she added.

In followup tweets, she said, ‘We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old Mohan Kapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me…. Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that Mohan Kapur was grooming me.’

She continued by saying that Kapur’s partner knew the kind of man he was and that he was speaking to her. The claimed victim approached her and informed her of the entire incident. Later on, though, she started to gaslight the girl.

She claimed that all this led to depression and at one point she wanted to take her own life. She wanted closure with Kapur, who began to ignore her calls. The last time she talked to him was in 2020.

Kapur has yet to respond to the allegations. He has meanwhile made his Twitter account private. It is not clear whether the allegations will affect his future in MCU. He will reprise the role in ‘The Marvels’, which comes out next year.