Restaurant owner gets fine for bullying Gay couple

A gay restaurant worker and his spouse have been awarded GBP 124835 in damages following two years of homophobic taunts and harassment, including having his managers refer to him as a ‘waitress.’

Tim Jeurninck and his spouse Marco Scatena testified before an employment tribunal that they were subjected to ‘continuous slurs’ and ‘bullied for months on end’ at work while working at an Italian restaurant in London because of their sexuality. According to the news source, one time a restaurant manager complained about a dirty glass and said of gays, ‘I thought you people understood how to clean better.’

The waiter might be killed since the boss comes from a mafia family, his boss warned Jeurninck when he complained.

The Metro claims that the restaurant manager, Mr. Scatena, who shared ownership of the company, also received ‘offensive’ texts from his colleagues directors that included violent threats and unsubstantiated claims that he had been taking money from the register.

Following their resignations, the two brought a claim for discrimination based on sexual orientation against the Italian eatery Piatto in London.

The panel found in their favour, concluding that there was ‘more than enough evidence’ to demonstrate that Mr. Scatena’s homosexual orientation was the driving force behind the directors’ decision to oust him from the company.

The compensation payments made to Mr. Jeurninck, a waiter, and Mr. Scatena were GBP 41,732 and GBP 83,102, respectively.

Mr. Scatena and Mr. Jeurninck began working at Piatto in January 2018 after getting married in 2017. However, the two faced homophobic ‘name-calling’ between June and September.