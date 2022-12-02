Spiegel reports Germany will send seven more Gepard tanks to Ukraine

According to Spiegel magazine, Germany plans to deploy seven Gepard tanks destined for the scrap heap to Ukraine this spring, adding to the 30 air-defense tanks already in operation against the Russian army.

According to Spiegel, the seven tanks are being refurbished by the Munich-based arms firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to assist Ukraine in protecting its cities and infrastructure from Russian fire.

Along with the extra tanks, the German government intends to send more ammo for the Gepards.

The provision of ammunition for the Gepard has proven difficult since Switzerland, which has ammunition reserves, refuses to deliver it, citing its neutral status.