All about Bollywood divas at the second day of the Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood diva guests who attended the esteemed film festival on the second day of the Red Sea Film Festival were the focus of the day’s events. Priyanka Chopra, a global celebrity, continued to stun on day two after creating waves on day one. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present.

A gorgeous, vivid yellow gown and matching, huge cloak with long sleeves were worn by Priyanka as she made her way down the red carpet. Her diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings gave her outfit an extra dash of glitz. The ‘Quantico’ actress wore her hair loose.

New mommy Sonam Kapoor made a glorious red carpet comeback. Kapoor, who has always stunned the audience with her fashion sense, has yet again proved that she’s a true fashionista.

On Friday, Sonam looked gracious in Saramrad’s yellow ball gown. The strapless dress featured a dramatic top. She tied her hair in a tight bun and did glowing makeup that matched perfectly with her bright-colored dress.

Sonam’s second look was a scarlet, strapless, shimmering gown that was accessorised with a dazzling cloak that had balloon sleeves. She looked even more radiant because of her Chopard diamond necklace.

Kareena and Saif, a royal couple, radiated class as they walked the red carpet at the film festival. Kareena looked stunning as usual with a golden brown saree with embroidered sequin borders and an identical top.

She added a hand clutch and chandelier earrings to complete her outfit. Meanwhile, Saif looked handsome in his black and white tuxedo.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of the honorees at the inaugural ceremony. Kajol and AR Rahman were also among the attendees.