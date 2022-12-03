Hundreds stranded in southern Brazil due to flooding, rescue missions continue

Rescuers were sent to the southern state of Santa Catarina on Thursday after severe floods brought on by heavy rains in southern Brazil forced hundreds of residents stranded in their houses to flee.

Helicopters were captured in video from Santa Catarina’s civil defence division flying over murky water that had flooded homes all the way to the roofline.

In order to transfer families to safety, firemen used helicopters to hover over several residences. Authorities reported that over 880 people have already been evacuated.

Officials in Santa Catarina advised residents to stay off the roads as a state of emergency had been proclaimed in many communities.

Around Brazil, flooding at this time of year is frequent and has wreaked havoc for decades.

94 people perished in mudslides in February in Petropolis, a historic mountain town in Brazil close to Rio de Janeiro.