Latest job posting by New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls for someone to become the city’s ‘rat czar’

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, recently posted a job listing searching for a ‘slightly bloodthirsty’ somebody with ‘a general aura of badassery’ to serve as the city’s rat czar. The wage range that the administration will provide is between $120,000 to $170,000.

Adams shared the advertisement on his official Twitter account and stated that rats are his pet peeve. His tweet stated, ‘Your ideal job awaits if you have the passion, perseverance, and killer instinct needed to tackle New York City’s unrelenting rat population.’

As per the job listing, the administration is looking forward to hiring someone who is ready to take charge of the city’s long-running battle against rats. The official job title is ‘director of rodent mitigation.’

The ad reads: ‘The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter.’

The administration of New York City has struggled greatly with rats for a very long time. Leaders have been attempting to eradicate the rodent population for ages. Nobody has, however, been completely successful. Rat sightings in parks, sidewalks, and other public places have reportedly risen recently, according to locals.