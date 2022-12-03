Main transportation route on Hawaii’s Big Island under jeopardy from volcanic explosion

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, which erupted last week, is in Hawaii, and the lava flowing from it is getting closer to the major road on the Big Island.

The Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, was 3.2 miles (5.2 kilometres) from the main front of the lava flow as of Friday, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the U.S. Geological Survey, and it might get there in a week.

However, the USGS added that it is ‘difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact’ the highway, which serves as the main east-west route for the island, due to the unpredictable nature of lava flows.

A trip from Hilo, the biggest city on the Big Island, to Kona, a tourist hotspot, which takes just 90 minutes on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, would take hours if the main highway were cut off, according to Hawaii county officials.