Punjab Police nabs Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member with 20 pistols

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang from old Ambala road Dhakoli. Bunty, a resident of Jain Chowk in the Bhiwani district of Haryana, was an inter-state weapon smuggler and was nabbed from the Dhakoli area on the old Ambala road in Mohali district’s Zirakpur with 20 pistols in his possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Bunty is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.

Divulging details about the major breakthrough, Yadav said that the AGTF in a joint operation with District Police SAS Nagar has arrested Bunty with 20 pistols including three .30 Caliber with 2 magazines, two 9MM with 2 magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police have also recovered an Innova car bearing registration no HR-38-Q-2297 from the accused. Further investigation is under process to find out his involvement in criminal cases, he added.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case on Friday under sections 25(6) and 25 (7) of Arms Act at Police Station Dhakoli, Zirakpur. However, Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said. Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of the Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moosawala.