Schedule of 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for blind released

New Delhi: The 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind will be held in India. The event will be held from December 5 to 17, 2022. The inauguration of the event will be on December 5 at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram.

The tournament is organized by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled. The tournament is been held since 2012. Indian legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Major road will be closed tomorrow in UAE

Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India will participate in the tournament. Around 150 players will be participating from all the countries and the tournament has a total of 24 matches. These matches will take place in 9 cities in India. The tournament is being organised to mark the World Disability Day celebrations universally.