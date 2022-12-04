Amgen claims that an experimental medication for obesity has promising shelf life

An early trial of Amgen Inc’s (AMGN.O) experimental obesity medicine showed good durability patterns, opening the way for a bigger mid-stage research early next year, according to company officials ahead of a data presentation on Saturday.

The modest Phase I trial discovered that patients who received the highest tested dose of the injectable medicine, now known as AMG133, maintained their weight loss for 70 days.

Amgen stock has risen roughly 5% since the company announced on November 7 that 12 weeks of trial treatment at the highest monthly dose of AMG133 resulted in a 14.5% weight loss.

According to studies presented at the World Congress of Insulin Resistance, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease in Los Angeles, maintained weight loss had reduced to 11.2% of the original weight at the start of the experiment 150 days after the final dose.