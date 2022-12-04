Kerala police seizes ganja worth Rs 10 lakh seized, two arrested

Kozhikode: Kerala Police nabbed two men on Sunday, for smuggling 12-kilo ganja worth Rs 10 lakh. The accused are identified as Saleem alias Wembly Saleem (42) and Naufal (44). The Kozhikode District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) headed by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner Prakashan Patannayil and a team of Chemmangad Police led by Sub-Inspector PP Anil arrested the accused.

DANSAF had been monitoring the accused for some time based on the secret information received by Kozhikode City Deputy Commissioner Sreenivas. On Sunday, the police received information that the accused were transporting large quantities of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Kozhikode. The accused tried to divert the police by boarding different trains and switching off their phones. But police took them into custody at Kannamparambu in Kozhikode.

Noufal also tried to escape by jumping into the river but was caught later with the help of locals. As per reports, Saleem used to bury ganja in secluded areas and sell it to customers in coastal areas. He was also booked under various cases for selling brown sugar, ganja, and involvement in other petty crimes.