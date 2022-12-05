As Ukraine struggles to restore power, Zelenskiy asks residents to remain strong

As officials went on with efforts to restore power and other utilities knocked out by Russian air attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be patient and courageous in resisting the rigours of winter.

Since early October, Russia has been hitting Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, producing outages and leaving millions without heat as temperatures plunge.

‘We must be even more resilient and unified than ever to get through this winter,’ Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

‘We cannot tolerate any form of internal disagreement or strike that will hurt us all, even if someone out there believes it will strengthen him individually.’

Russian air strikes against civilian and power facilities have been denounced by Western governments.

On Saturday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking the war to a new level of ‘barbarism’ by attempting to cut out people’ lights.