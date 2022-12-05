Germany unlikely to meet 2% defence spending target this year

Germany is unlikely to fulfil its aim of spending 2% of GDP on defence this year, and it is unclear whether it will do so next year, according to a government spokesperson on Monday.

Berlin hopes to meet the target during this legislative session, according to a representative for the German government, adding that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not yet taken a position on negotiations regarding raising NATO’s 2% budget threshold.

‘It is true that we will most likely not meet the 2% objective this year – there are several factors that play a role in this – but even for next year, it is open at this point,’ the spokesperson said.