Indonesia’s highest volcano on its densely populated island of Java erupts spewing large gas clouds and a river of lava

Early on Sunday, the highest volcano in Indonesia erupted on Java, its densely populated island. The eruption produced significant gas clouds and a river of lava.

According to the nation’s disaster mitigation agency, this caused the authorities to issue the strongest warning and start the evacuation of at least 93 inhabitants of the province of East Java to shelters.

The Mount Semeru volcano started erupting at 2:46 am. Later, lava began to flow from Semeru’s slopes as a thick column of smoke rose to a height of at least 1.5 km and ash covered the surrounding area, covering the sun, according to sources.

Several hundred people have been moved to temporary shelters and safe areas, said Joko Sambang, head of the disaster management agency in Lumajang, East Java province.

According to Hendra Gunawan, the director of Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the heightened activity on Sunday afternoon prompted the authorities to raise the risk zone from 5 km to 8 km from the mouth of the crater.

This occurs after the west of the island of Java experienced several earthquakes. More than 50 people were killed, many others are still missing and thousands were displaced by Semeru’s eruption in December of last year.